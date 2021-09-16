Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello Appointed As LASU Vice Chancellor (Photo)

LASG appoints Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello as LASU VC..

Professor Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello was born in Lagos on April 23, several years ago.

She had her primary education at Anglican Girls Primary School, Surulere, from 1970 to 1974 and her secondary education at Lagos Anglican Girls Grammar School, Surulere, between 1974 and 1979. Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello then proceeded to Methodist Girls High School, Yaba, and Lagos State College of Science and Technology, Ikosi Campus where she did her “A” level in 1982. For her university education, she attended the University of Ibadan from 1982 to 1985 where she bagged a BSc (Hons) in Physiology. In 1987, at the University of Lagos, she was awarded MSc (Physiology). In 1998, she was awarded a PhD in Physiology, also at University of Lagos after attending a 6-month research training in the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in the US in 1994.

She rose through the ranks from Assistant Lecturer (1988-1991), Lecturer II between 1991 and 1996, Lecturer I from 1996 to 1999, Senior Lecturer (1999 – 2005), Associate Professor between 2005 and October 1st 2007, all in the College of Medicine of the University of Lagos, Idiaraba. She assumed duty as the First Professor of Physiology in Lagos State University College of Medicine on the 2nd of October, 2007. In the following year, She was elected the Deputy Vice Chanecllor for a period of years in the first instance. On the 27th of January, she was re-elected, for a second term as Deputy Vice-CHANCELLOR., Professor Yemi Olatunji-Bello was the acting Vice Chancellor of LASU between January 2011 and 31st October, 2011..

Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello has held several professional and administrative positions both at UNILAG and LASU. She was the Chairman, Biomedical Communications Management Committee, 2000-2003 and Member, Medical Education Committee between 2001 and 2005. She was an elected member of the Academic Board of the College of Medicine of the University of Lagos (CMUL) from 1999 to 2004. Member, Medilag Consult of the College of Medicine, Unilag from June, 2001 to September 2007, and Member, University of Lagos Women Society Nursery School Board, December 2000 to March 2005. Until her election as the First female Deputy Vice Chancellor of LASU, she was the First substantive Head of the Department of Physiology, LASUCOM.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello has obtained many academic fellowships and awards, some of them are:

– Travel Award by The Physiological Society to attend the Joint International Meeting of The Physiological Society and Federation of European Physiological Societies, University of Bristol, 20th to 23rd July 2005.

– Travel Award by SIDA (Swedish International Development Authority) to attend Pan-African Conference on Information Technology for the Advancement of Nutrition in Africa in Nairobi, Kenya, 21st to 25th July 2002.

– Part-sponsorship by Pfizer Specialties Ltd to attend Pan-African Conference on Information Technology for the Advancement of Nutrition in Africa in Nairobi Kenya, 21st July to 25th July 2002.

– Fellowship awarded by SIDA (Swedish International Development Authority) to participate in the Global Nutrition 2000 (Advanced International Training Programme, Uppsala, Sweden.) at the Department of Medical Sciences and Nutrition, University of Uppsala, Sweden, from February 28 to March 31,2000

– Follow-up in Kenya, October, 21st – 30th, 2000 for the award of a Certificate in Nutrition and Information Technology.

– Fellowship awarded by the Nigerian Government for staff enhancement under the World Bank Federal University Credit Facility in the Department of Cellular and Molecular Biology, University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, U. S. A. from April 12th to October 12th 1994.

-Awarded Second Best Teacher in the Physiology Department 1999/2000 session by the School of Basic Medical Sciences as adjudged by the 200 level students.

– Awarded a Research Grant with Prof. O. A. Sofola by the University of Lagos, 1993

She is a member of many professional bodies such as,

Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine, USA

American Physiological Society

New York Academy of Sciences

The Physiological Society, UK

She wass a two term Vice President, Physiological Society of Nigeria, and a

former member, Lagos University Medical Society and

member, Information Technology in the Advancement of Nutrition in Africa Group (ITANA GROUP)

She was appointed by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State as a member of Lagos State University (LASU) Governing Council, 2004 to October 2008. She is a member, LASU Appointments and Promotions Committee (Technical and Senior Administrative), 2005 to date, and also a member, Court of Governors, LASUCOM 2005 to date. She is a member of the Ad-Hoc Committee on the Development of Curriculum for LASU Foundation Programme, 2008; a member, Committee on Mock Accreditation of all the Academic Programmes of the University, 2008 to date, a member, Ad-Hoc Committee of Professors, LASU, 2008; a member, 25th Anniversary Planning Committee, LASU, 2008-2009; and a member, Business Committee of Senate, 2008

Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello has graduated at least 12 MSc candidates since 2002, and 2 PhD graduates. However, 2 Ph.D students are currently undergoing supervision by her.

This distinguished scientist is known for her very brilliant academic work and she has over 37 publications to her credit; excluding papers she has read at both local and international conferences. She has also contributed chapters in some textbooks and e-learning materials.

Prof. Yemi Olatunji-Bello is happily married to Tunji Bello, a journalist and lawyer, and a two term Commissioner for the Environment, Lagos State, whom she met at the University of Ibadan in their undergraduate days. They are blessed with 3 children.

Academic positions:

September 1986 – August 1988: Part time Demonstrator in Physiology

1st September 1988 – 31st September 1991: Assistant Lecturer in Physiology

1st October 1991 – 31st September 1996: Lecturer II in Physiology

1st October 1996 – 31st September 1999: Lecturer I in Physiology

1st October, 1999 – 31st September, 2005: Senior Lecturer in Physiology

1st October 2005 – 1st October 2007: Associate Professor of Physiology

2nd October 2007 – date:Professor of Physiology, LASU.

