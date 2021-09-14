Progress Report Of Construction Of ESUT Permanent Site, Igbo Eno (Pictures)

PROGRESS REPORT AT ESUT TEACHING HOSPITAL AND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE, IGBO-ENO, ENUGU STATE
The external and internal views of the ongoing building projects at the permanent site of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital and College of Medicine, Igbo Eno, being constructed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration show the massiveness of the health facilities, the modernized planning in keeping with the World Health Organization (WHO) standard, and the governor’s sound vision and sheer determination to take healthcare delivery in Enugu State to the next level, in spite of the nation’s economic challenges as well as the state’s lean resources.
