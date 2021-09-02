Prospective Corper Survives Ghastly Accident In Kogi As Bus Rams Into Tanker (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, narrowly escaped death when a bus conveying them to orientation camps in the North rammed into a stationary tanker, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, The incident happened at about 10:41pm on Wednesday, at Ohono village, along the Lokoja Expressway.

Details of the incident are still sketchy, To NaijaCover As At The Time of Filing This Report however, it was gathered that the bus belonging to the Akwa Ibom Transport Company, AKTC, rammed into the stationary tanker truck.

One of the prospective Corps members, Ekeno Essien, a Univerisity of Uyo graduate shared the photos from the scene, As Sighted By NaijaCover with the caption;

This is what I just survived! God is mighty…Today,1st September, 2021 along Lokoja express way, Ohono precisely in Kogi State, we got crushed by a trailer @ about 10:41pm but God came mighty… 11pm right now and we are stranded at nowhere…

Our bus was headed to Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa and Katsina…

The same Katsina that got nearly all the Corper members killed last month while going to camp. Our bus was supposed to make a stop in Abuja where we can pass out the night, before this just happened.

NYSC keep killing us. They keep sending us to our own death.

Akwa Ibom State Government, pls come and take me home, I’m going to Kaduna camp.. Come and take us home plsss…How many times will this keep happening?

What is going on?

Thank you Jesus for preserving my life and that of my colleagues.

I just can’t explain this miracle, I saw everything happen in a flash…

** Pls don’t tell my mom.



