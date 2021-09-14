PSG Pays Neymar An Extra N270m/Month Just To Wave At Club Supporters (Photos)

– Neymar reportedly has an ‘ethical clause’ in his £500k-a-week PSG contract.

– It requires the Brazilian star to avoid any ‘religious or political propaganda.

– Neymar must not criticise the club in public, be punctual and behave himself.

– 29-year-old is also required to be courteous and make time to meet and wave at the fans.

– He receives an additional £461,947 (N250m) gross each month if he adheres to this.

– Neymar is a devout Christian and regularly praises God on social media.

Brazilian star Neymar reportedly receives over £5.5million (N3.02bn) a year if he waves at the supporters and avoids any ‘political or religious propaganda’ that may tarnish the image of Paris Saint-Germain.

The so-called ‘ethical clause’ in Neymar’s mega-money PSG contract also prohibits him from making any ‘negative public comments about the club’ and demands ‘exemplary behaviour’ from the 29-year-old.

The contract clause, unearthed following an investigation by the Spanish news outlet El Mundo, requires Neymar to be ‘courteous, punctual, friendly and available to fans.’

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar reportedly has an ‘ethical clause’ in his contract at the club.

Neymar is a committed Christian but the clause apparently requires him to avoid ‘religious or political propaganda’ as well as be courteous and punctual.

If Neymar avoids any controversies along these lines, he reportedly receives an additional £461,947 gross per month – equating to about £5.5m a year on top of his weekly earnings of £500,000-a-week at the Qatari-owned club.

El Mundo report the ‘ethical clause’ outlines that committed Christian Neymar must avoid any ‘political or religious propaganda that could damage the image and unity of the club.’

He must avoid ‘any negative public comments about the club, those who work there and those who support it’ with PSG asking for ‘exemplary behaviour, especially in the field.’

It also requires the forward to turn up on time, be courteous and make himself available to meet PSG supporters when asked by the club.

The Brazilian star, who earns £500,000-a-week at PSG, posts messages praising God on his social media accounts.

Neymar has worn a headband with ‘100% Jesus’ written on it when playing games in the past.

The religious element is surprising given Neymar – who became the world’s most expensive footballer when he joined PSG from Barcelona for £198million in 2017 – has made no secret of his Christian faith in the past.

He once said: ‘Life only make sense when our highest ideal is to serve Christ.’

In celebrations after Barcelona won the Champions League final in 2015, he wore a headband that read: ‘100% Jesus’.

This came after a donation from the local evangelical church provided a new pitch for him and his team-mates in the Santos youth team to play on.

Devout Christian Neymar attended a Baptist church in his native Sao Paulo when growing up.

He grew up attending the Peniel Baptist church in his native Sao Paulo and its lead pastor Newton Lobato has previously revealed that Neymar gives the church around £15,000 every year.

Neymar has played just one match for PSG this season after playing for Brazil at the Copa America over the summer. He played 66 minutes of their 2-0 win over Reims before the internationals.

PSG are next in action when they head to Belgian Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday night.



