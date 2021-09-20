Queen To Whitemoney: Stop Feeling Special, I Don’t Love You (BBNaija)

Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate, Queen has revealed that she doesn’t love Whitemoney but only used him to catch cruise.

Queen said this to Whitemoney during a conversation on Sunday night.

Queen told Whitemoney that she was upset with him because he failed to praise her for being the one who walked up to Jackie B to demand they end the issues they had because of Whitemoney. .

She further told him not to misinterpret her gestures towards him as she was only playing her game.

According to her, “if I am given the opportunity, I would have sex with both you and Cross.”

“Am not sure what action I exhibited that gave you the vibe which says I love you. I feel like you’re feeling too special but you have to stop it because I don’t love you.”

“The truth is, I would have sex with you and Cross if I am given the opportunity.

“I’m actually upset because you didn’t even bother to give me kudos for making up with Jackie B after we had issues because of you.

“I’m just here to play my game and have fun and that’s it,” she said.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/20/bbnaija-stop-feeling-special-i-dont-love-you-queen-tells-whitemoney/

