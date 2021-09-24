Ransom Payment For Corpers Traveling On High-Risk Roads – NYSC Denies Report

REBUTTAL

The attention of Management of the National Youth Sevice Corps has been drawn to a fake release making the rounds on the social media to the effect that Corps Members travelling on “high risk roads” should alert their families, friends and colleagues in order to have somebody to pay off the ransom that could be demanded in the event of being kidnapped.

Management wishes to emphatically state that the clause quoted is not embedded in NYSC Security Tips pamphlet which was put together by a highly respected retired security expert.

Management wishes to appeal to the general public to always clarify issues with the Scheme.

Please, be wary of falling prey to the antics of mischief makers out to ridicule the Scheme.

Management shall continue to prioritise the security and welfare of Corps Members and staff at all times.

