Rape: Ex-Police Corporal Remanded In Prison In Abia

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6776591/corporal-nwachukwu-dismissed-police-set

A state high court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State capital on Wednesday remanded an ex-policeman, Corporal Chinedu Nwachukwu for allegedly raping a female student of Abia State Polytechnic, ABN TV reports.

CPL Nwachukwu was arraigned on Wednesday following his orderly room trial at the headquarters of Abia State police command Umuahia on Tuesday which found him guilty of raping a student of Abia State Polytechnic.

He was subsequently dismissed and arraigned in line with the administrative procedure of the police.

Spokesperson of Abia State police command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed Nwachukwu’s remand to ABN TV.



https://abntv.com.ng/2021/09/court-remands-ex-police-officer-cpl-nwachukwu-for-allegedly-raping-abia-poly-student/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...