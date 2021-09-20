Rapper, Ruggedman Celebrates His Birthday (Photos)

Nigerian rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens popularly known as Ruggedman took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his birthday today, IgbereTV reports.

He shared new photos of himself with the caption;

“I want to use my special day, my birthday to appreciate and thank God as I always do.

Father take all the glory. They don’t know whats coming.

I want to also appreciate my mum and sisters who have been pillars in my life

Then also appreciate all the great friends and people who have been real to and with me. God bless you all.

“A man does not live for himself alone in this mortal body to work for it alone, but he lives also for all men on earth; rather, he lives only for others and not for himself. To this end he brings his body into subjection that he may the more sincerely and freely serve others.”

describes me, but without support the strongest will weaken.

I AM WAITING FOR MY GIFTS”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUBb0DZoDpe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

