Good morning Nairalanders

I’ve been thinking of whom the best performing Governor or Government in Nigeria is and I’d love to hear your suggestions and opinions.

Rate your state Governor or Government from 1-10 and tell us why in detail.

You can also drop rating in the following sectors

Health

Security

Infrastructure

Human capital development

Education

Agriculture

Sports

Entertainment

Social services etc

Let’s go!!!

