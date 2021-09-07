Real Reason Cristiano Ronaldo Left Juventus Revealed

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has provided the real reason Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus for Manchester United.

The UFC icon said Ronaldo told him he was ‘bored’ at the Italian giants in a conversation they had before the Portugal captain moved back to Manchester United.

The 36-year-old former Real Madrid attacker re-signed for the Red Devils last week, signing a two-year deal and could make his second debut this weekend against Newcastle.

Khabib claimed the move did not come as a surprise to him due to a chat he had with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner earlier in the summer.

"A month ago, he told me that he was moving to Manchester United," he told reporters at the New Knowledge Marathon in Moscow.

“I expected this deal to take place. I think that Manchester United is more suitable for him than Juventus. For me, the transition was not a surprise.”

During an interview with RT Sport MMA this week, Khalib revealed new details of the chat, saying, “I wouldn’t like to reveal our private chat. Well, he told me that he was bored in Italy and that he would like to move to England.

“For real, when I watch Italian football… I am not a big fan of it. English football, on the contrary, I would never switch it off.

“No matter which team is playing, it’s always a spectacle.”

Asked whether he thinks Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi, Khabib replied: “Yes, I do.

“Well, Messi plays very well, too. He is one of the best players ever. I think they are on the same level skill-wise, but Cristiano has more charisma.”



