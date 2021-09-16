Reason Why Many People Go Into Unprepared Marriages – Tonto Dikeh

LOOK AT YOUR MATE: This statement has pushed many to unprepared marriages – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has dished out a piece of valuable advice to her followers.

The actress is of the opinion that comparing oneself to others is the reason so many get into unprepared marriages, prisons and even their early graves.

The actress who is currently heartbroken as a result of her failed relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri, disclosed this in a post which she posted on her Instastory.

The post reads ”LOOK AT YOUR MATE!! This statement has pushed many to unprepared marriages, prisons and their early graves.”

https://wondertvmedia.com/look-at-your-mate-this-statement-has-pushed-many-to-unprepared-marriages-tonto-dikeh/

