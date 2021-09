Hello nairalanders,

Today I was with my female colleague at work when a guy kept calling her but she will pick and pretend not to hear then cut off the call.

When the guy called again she refused to pick up the phone.

It was when I wanted to use her phone that I saw the name she saved the guy with .

She saved the name as ” Recharge card Yoruba”.

lesson to learn: Don’t be a simp. Don’t be a maga.

I wish mods will move this to front page, so men will learn.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...