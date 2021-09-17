Reece James’s Champions League And Euro 2020 Medals Stolen In Burglary

No arrests have yet been made following Chelsea defender Reece James’ allegations of burglary of his Champions League winners’ medal, Surrey Police have confirmed; the 21-year-old claims the incident took place while playing in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The England defender has published footage on Instagram of four “cowardly robbers” he says broke into his house while he was playing for Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

James says there are “firm leads” on the individuals who managed to lift a safe full of his accolades that also included a European Super Cup winners’ medal and his Euro 2020 runners-up medal.

Surrey Police said on Thursday: “Officers were called to a residential address in Four Acres, Cobham yesterday morning (September 15) following reports of a burglary.

“The offence is believed to have occurred sometime between Tuesday evening and the early hours of yesterday morning.

“This investigation remains ongoing and is in the early stages. No arrests have been made yet.”

James posted footage from CCTV cameras of four people in grey tracksuits searching the outside of a premises before appearing to smash one of the windows and enter.

Appealing for help in identifying the culprits, the 21-year-old said: “These medals were won representing Chelsea and England – honours that can never be taken away from me whether or not I have the physical medals to prove it.

“Nevertheless, I am appealing to all my Chelsea and England fans to help identify and turn in these low life individuals who will never be able to rest easy as the evidence is mounting against them.”

James, who was making his fourth appearance of the new season in the 1-0 group-stage win over Zenit St Petersburg at Stamford Bridge, also confirmed nobody was present inside his house at the time of the burglary and everyone is fine.

