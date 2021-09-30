Registrar At Ikoyi Registry Refuses To Wed Groom Because Of This His Hairstyle (Pics)

Marriage registrar at Ikoyi registry refuses to wed groom because of his deadlocks.

The groom and his friend Ubi Franklin, who was there to support the groom, had to go out to buy a traditional cap for the man to wear over his suit to cover his dreadlocks before he was allowed to wed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Avglowrvo0

Naija na cruise My friend asked that I stand him for him as a witness at the ikoyi registry, when he got in to hall, this registrar said he won’t wed him because of his hair ��‍♂️��‍♂️��‍♂️ We drove out and got him a hat



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUZpuBsgs60/?utm_medium=copy_link

