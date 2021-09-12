Remo Stars Qualifies For NPFL For The Third Time

Reno Stars of Ikenne has qualified for the Nigerian Professional Football League.

Remo stars played a 2-2 draw with Bendel Insurance in their last Group B game of the 2021 Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8 on Sunday to seal the final promotion ticket to the top flight Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Imade Osarenkhoe gave Bendel Insurance the lead in the first half before Nduka Junior’s equaliser.

Two more goals were scored in the second half with Insurance equalising after Remo Stars’ second goal.

Remo Stars finished second in Group B with five points behind Shooting Stars.

They joined the likes of Nigeria Tornadoes, Gombe United, and Shooting Stars to gain promotion to the NPFL.

Shooting Stars will face Niger Tornadoes in the final of the 2021 NNL Super 8 to determine the Champions.

