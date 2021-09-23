Reno Omokri Lands In New York For #HarassBuhariOutOfNewYork

Nigerian human rights activist, Reno Omokri, is currently in New York, United States of America for #HARASSBUHARIOUTOFNEWYORK movement, WonderTV Media reports.

#HARASSBUHARIOUTOFNEWYORK is a movement which he initiated with the goal to harass the Nigerian President, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari who is currently in New York for the 76th United Nations General Assembly.

Reno Who announced his arrival urged Nigerians in New York to join him at the Nigeria House at 12 noon on Friday 24th September, 2021.

He has promised to issue out customized T-shirts to those who would join him in the #HARASSBUHARIOUTOFNEWYORK movement.

He wrote:

“I have just landed at New York for #HARASSBUHARIOUTOFNEWYORK. I’m still in the plane. Join me at Nigeria House at 12 noon on Friday, September 24, 2021. From there we will move to the UN Building. Buhari must not be allowed to destroy Nigeria by suffocating her in debt. Debt that has made the Naira worth less than the Zimbabwean dollar. All because Buhari wants to build a $2 billion railway for his first cousins in Niger Republic, and the first naval base in a desert in Kano.

Everybody who joins me gets this cotton #HARASSBUHARIOUTOFNEWYORK T-shirt in either Black or White.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CUI5EV2M7z9/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...