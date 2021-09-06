Reno Omokri Replies Former Buharist Asking For Forgiveness (Photo)

In this Facebook post, Reno Omokri shareda screenshot image of a previously die hard Buharist asking for pardon and for Reno to unblock him.

Responding, Reno told him his sins were forgiven and he was unblocked.

Sometimes, we could love a person to extent of being blind the person’s inadequacies, while hoping the person will somehow get it right.

Such was the faith Buhari supporters had for him. But as the days are fizzling away, it’s becoming obvious he is bereft of veritable ideas to change the fortunes of the country for the better.

People are already disillusioned with the harsh economic realities, coupled with high level insecurity, unbridled corruption, mindless propaganda and unprecedented hunger.

