Reps Back Senate, Ask Buhari To Designate Bandits As Terrorists

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.nairaland.com/6777760/declare-bandits-terrorists-senate-tells#106281857

The House of Representatives has also asked the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to designate bandits, who have dominated the North-West and parts of the North-Central geopolitical zones, as terrorists.

The Senate had made the demand earlier on Wednesday.

Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, at the plenary on Thursday, moved a motion of urgent public importance to urge the chamber to back the Senate.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, had asked for those who were against the motion but the lawmakers chorused, “No!”

The motion was unanimously adopted through voice vote.

SOURCE

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: