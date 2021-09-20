Requesting For Redeployment From HR

I have worked in a private engineering company for 6 years. I got in through their Graduate Trainee Program in 2015. On completion of my 1 year training, I was deployed to their Audit department despite being an Engineering graduate. I was shocked, dismayed and depressed as I didn’t know how my career will pan out working in Audit department as an Engineering graduate.

Fortunately, I started my Masters in Engineering, few months after my deployment to Audit. This gave me some glimpse of hope and direction in my career as an engineer. I have completed my Masters in Engineering program, registered with the Nigerian Society of Engineers (MNSE), Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and the Nigerian Institute of Power Engineers (MNIPE). Despite my professional qualifications in Engineering, I do not have hands-on experience in engineering despite being in an engineering environment.

I have spent 5 years in Audit department, of which largely I have not been fulfilled. I want to practise my profession and I also believe I will add more value to the company if redeployed to a Technical department.

Do you guys think approaching the HR to request for redeployment on the grounds that I believe I can add more value to the company is a good idea? If it is, How can I go about it? I will appreciate your suggestions and advice.

