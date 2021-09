Respect Our Privacy And Kids; Lets Deal With Our Issues Internally – Tuface

Pupolar Nigerian musician, Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba, has finally reacted to his marital crisis, WonderTV Media reports.

Singer 2Baba in a post he posted on his verified IG page, he pleaded on his family and supporters to stop dragging issues.

He also begged the public to respect his family’s privacy.

His post reads;

“I ADMIT THAT BRINGING OUR PERSONAL ISSUES ON SOCIAL MEDIA WAS NOT COOL BUT I WILL NOT SIT BACK AND WATCH EVERYBODY HAVE A FREE FOR ALL BATTLE HERE IN THE NAME OF LOVE OR SOLIDARITY.

NONE OF US IS PERFECT.

I WILL LIKE TO URGE OUR FAMILIES AND SUPPORTERS TO STOP THE MADNESS AND THE PUBLIC TO PLEASE RESPECT OUR PRIVACY AND OUR KIDS, LET US DEAL WITH OUR ISSUES INTERNALLY.

I TAKE GOD BEG UNA.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTkywfHpFdX/?utm_medium=copy_link

