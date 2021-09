Retired Nigerian Police officers gathered in front of the National Assembly, Abuja to protest against the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The protesters stated that the scheme is making officers wallow in poverty as they are earning poor pensions after serving the nation for 35 years.

Nigerians reacts to the video of the protest.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOQpbXttfXc

Source: Punch

https://www.facebook.com/206270189411151/posts/4703627356342056/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...