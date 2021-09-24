Rihanna Reaches Out To 17-Year-Old Nigerian Hawker, Salle After Viral Video

Rihanna Reaches Out To 17-Year-Old Nigerian Hawker, Salle, Whose Vocal Performance Video Went Viral

A 17-year-old Nigerian hawker who went viral after she was filmed singing with a very beautiful musical voice, has revealed that R&B singer, Rihanna contacted her.

Recall that the girl known as Salle, was captured on tape singing with a voice so angelic that it amazed many social media users.

In a video that made rounds on social media, the young girl who held an empty tray was asked to do a freestyle on a beat and she sang beautifully.

She revealed via a tweet on Twitter that Rihanna called her.

”I got a call from Rihanna,” she wrote.

Salle has also been invited by Christiane Maria Heideh Amanpour, a CNN journalist and television host, for an interview.

The CNN journalist, Christiane Amanpour wrote on Twitter:

“Salle, you are a star and an inspiration to many all over the world.

Would you kindly accept an invitation to tell your story on my show?”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuahXOfyRX8

https://wondertvmedia.com/rihanna-reaches-out-to-17-year-old-nigerian-hawker-salle-whose-vocal-performance-video-went-viral/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...