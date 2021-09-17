Rising Cost Of Food: How It Has Changed A Nairalander’s Eating Habit

Hello Nlders

Its no longer news that things are mightily expensive in the market especially food stuffs.

It is even harder for me and i believe a lot of other students included.

this has led me to changing my eating habit and surprisingly i seem to love it now more than ever before. dont get me wrong. ..i still detest the rising cost of living.

the part i love is that i now eat healthier now than before.

before now, bread and coke was a major part of my daily meal. sometimes i eat that for lunch and then dinner.

most times, i’d spent #150 on bread and #150 on coke making it #300.

or i’d eat outside. most times i buy fufu of #100 and then meat of #50 and i’ll be okay. its benue state so the food was quite okay.

coming to the present, bread of #150 can no longer satisfy me as it is now so small. Nowadays, i’ll need around #300 just for bread.

it seems like the sellers these days dont even know how much to sell the bread again. ..sometimes its #250 sometimes its #350.

and fufu nowadays cost #200 (300 if you really want to be satisfied) and meat is 100.

one day i sat down and thought it would be much more cost effective if i start cooking more and buying less.

well it turns out to be so. nowadays i spend only about 1k-1.3k per week on feeding. i use the money to prepare both soup and stew for the week. since i already have rice and garri i do not factor those in.

my market list often goes like this:

stew:

tomato #500

pepper #100

onion #100 or #50

meat #200 or #250 (those mallam recognize us as student…they call it student meat)

crayfish #50

and for soup:

ogbono #150

kpomo #200

crayfish #100

leaf #100

I buy palm oil and groundnut oil with maggi in bulk. so its once in a way.

i’m not the best cook but i found out i recently love cooking and have experimenting. I’m always watching youtube cook videos even when i’m cooking.

my friends dey laff me sometimes sha but me no send o. btw, nowadays i de cook stew die! still perfecting my soup skills sha.

