Veteran Actress Rita Dominic has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her late mother 20 years after her death with her wedding photos as she would have been plus one today if she was still alive.

She penned down a beautiful message for her mother telling her how much they still love her as she’s always in their thoughts and hearts even though it’s been 20yrs after her demise, they still fondly remember her as always.

The popular actress, Rita Dominic then added by telling her mother to dance and sing with the angels above today and they will join her in great celebration when they meet again sending her love on behalf of her children, grandchildren, sons, and daughter-in-law.

Her friends and colleagues on Instagram also assisted her to celebrate the birthday of her mother in her remembrance and some pointed out how much she looks like her mother and we all now know where she got her beauty from because her mother was so beautiful.

In her words:

Our beautiful Mother on her wedding day.

We remember her fondly today on her birthday. Mummy you are always in our thoughts and hearts even 20 years on from when you left us. Dance and sing with the angels above today mummy and we will join you in great celebration when we meet you again.

We miss and love you always.

Love from your children, grandchildren, sons and daughter in law.

SEE MORE PHOTOS: https://www.akinblog.com/rita-dominic-shares-amazing-pictures-of-her-late-mother-20yrs-after-her-death/

