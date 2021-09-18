Rita Edochie Hits Chief Imo For Licking Cup Of Ice Cream With Hand In Public (Video)

Moment Rita Edochie Slapped Chief Imo for Licking Cup of Ice Cream With Hand at Public Event

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie slapped popular actor, Longinus Anokwute (aka Chief Imo) for licking a cup of ice cream with his fingers at an event, IgbereTV reports.

The actor who was a guest at a public event was served a cup of ice cream and lost his composure for a few seconds while enjoying the ice cream.

Veteran actress Rita Edochie who was seated beside the actor was quick to caution him with a slap on the back.

Sharing the clip, Chief Imo wrote;

” I forgot that we were in the public….::::: my village people just embarrassed me! Thanks for reminding me mummy yo! @ritaedochie @amaranne1″

https://www.instagram.com/p/CT7a263I5nh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qk0LGRy3Fzw

