Ritualist Kills & Buries 9-Year-Old Girl With ₦1000 Note In Kwara

A suspected ritualist on Saturday in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State allegedly killed a nine year old girl, Faith Samuel of Onireke area for ‘ritual purposes.’

The suspect, Alade James, of Alawe compound, Offa, was said to have killed the victim and buried her with a N1000 note in what sources said was for money ritual.

It was gathered that he ran out of luck after some residents got wind of the incident and alerted the police.

Sources also said the corpse has since been exhumed and deposited at the mortuary.

The Kwara State Police command confirmed the corpse was buried with the money on Sunday adding that ‘investigation is still ongoing.’

According to the command’s spokesperson, Ajayi Okasanmi, the suspect has confessed to the crime and will be charged to court after the completion of investigation.

“At about 1812hrs of Saturday, acting on an actionable intelligence, a team of police men arrested a man by name Alade James of Alawe compound Offa, who buried a corpse with N1000 at Ikotun area of Offa.

“The suspect confessed to the killing for money making ritual while the Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo has ordered a discreet investigation into the murder”, he added.



https://dailytrust.com/how-a-ritualist-killed-buried-9-year-old-girl-with-n1000-note-in-kwara

