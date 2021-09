The demolition exercise is coming after the Rivers State Government gave a deadline of September 1st for traders to vacate the slaughter market.

Governor Wike said the slaughter market was built by the Government but was being taken down for the safety of the public as it had degenerated into a notorious nest of criminals.

The State Government had approved the building of a new abattoir at Mgbuosimini Rumueme, and it promises to be an automated facility.

