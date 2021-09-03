Road Construction: Arepo Residents Accuse Commissioner, Contractor Of Sabotage

Road construction: Arepo residents accuse contractor, Ogun commissioner of sabotage.

Some residents of Arepo, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, have accused the state Commissioner for Works, Ade Akinsanya, and a contractor, Fort Hermon Limited, of sabotage in the ongoing road construction in the community.

Fort Hermon Limited is the firm assigned by the Ogun State Government to reconstruct the 2.35 kilometre access road in the community.

According to the residents, the approved width of the reconstructed road is 15 metres, while the length is 2.35km.

However, the residents, during a protest on Wednesday, alleged that the contractor, who maintained the approved metres for the width of the road, deviated when it got to an estate in the community and reduced it to 10 metres.

The Chairman of Beachland Estate Resident Association, Teyilase Atalabi, while speaking with our correspondent on Wednesday, urged the state government to intervene in the matter.

He said, “The reason we are here today is to express our concern on the reduction in the width of the road construction in the community. From the contract awarded, the length of the road is 2.35km while the width is 15 metres, but on approaching the Journalist Estate gate, we discovered that the width was reduced to 10 metres; so, we are expressing our concern on the reduction and the alteration of the original contract.

“We feel some people must have approached the contractor so that their buildings or fences would not be demolished. Looking at the road from the entrance of the community, a lot of houses have been demolished to comply with the agreed plan, so if the contractor is now approaching the Journalist Estate and reducing the width, it is not good, and for equity and justice, the original plan should be maintained.”

The President of the Arepo Community Development Area, Bode Adefolu, said the Olu of Arepo, Oba Atanda Oyebi, had asked that work be stopped in the contentious part of the road and moved to other areas till the government intervened.

Meanwhile, the Beachland Estate Residents Association, in a petition to the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, accused the Commissioner for Works, Akinsanya, of conniving with the contractor to reduce the approved width.

When contacted, the representative of the construction firm, identified simply as Leye, referred our correspondent to the state Ministry of Works.

He said, “From what I gathered, I saw that it was an issue between two communities rather than between the contractor and the community, so the best thing is for you to speak to the government. I don’t know where they got the fact from that the width was reduced; the best thing to do is for them to ask the ministry.”

Our correspondent called Akinsanya on Wednesday and Thursday, but he did not take his calls or respond to a text message sent to his telephone as of press time.



https://punchng.com/road-construction-arepo-residents-accuse-contractor-ogun-commissioner-of-sabotage/

