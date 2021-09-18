Road Trip: Lagos To Abuja By Road

Good morning all, I recently moved to Lagos for a new job, having been here for a year I am planning on going back to Abuja for Easter, not really a fan of public buses and due to the surge in traveling, Flight rates are astronomical for me and my fiancé, so driving would be my surest, most convenient and cheapest alternative.

I have gone through previous travel threads but they all seem outdated so I’m looking for an update.

I plan on leaving Thursday morning 5am, Im driving 2012 Honda Accord coupe. My questions would be:

1. First time driving such long distance, is it advisable? I’m not such a tough chap but I’m sure I can manage

2. How safe is the trip? With the kidnapping trend going on.

3. How much would it cost me to fuel? Car is a 4 cylinder without a cat (catalytic converter)

4. How rough will it be on the car? Car is less than 5months old, wouldn’t want to rough it up just yet.

5. How accurate is google maps? It estimates 12hrs through Ibadan and 14hrs through illorin.

Aside from the above any other advice or assistance would be welcomed.

