Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers raided Diete Koki Memorial Hospital in Bayelsa and carted away cash and valuables belonging to patients and doctors on duty.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the hospital located along Opolo Road in Yenagoa, the state capital, in the early hours of Tuesday, August 31. Catholic Prayers

The suspected robbers were alleged to have broken into the hospital from the fence behind.

One of the Doctors on duty, Dr Okeleghel Awudumapu, told journalists that the robbery gang attacked while he was returning from his call room.

Dr Awudumapu said his belongings and that of patients from the labour ward and that of their family members were all carted away.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Emmanuel Fetepigi, described the act as barbaric.

According to Dr Fetepigi, the management of the hospital will collaborate with the Ministry of Health to ensure that measures are put in place to forestall future occurrence.

A security man at the hospital, Mr. James Benini, disclosed that it was the second time that the hospital would be attacked.

In his reaction, spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, said that the incident is yet to be reported.

” I’ve contacted DPO, Ekeki to get information from the hospital.” he added.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/suspected-robbers-attack-bayelsa-hospital-rob-patients-doctors-at-gunpoint.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...