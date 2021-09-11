Ronaldo Beats Messi In Shirt-Sales As His No 7 Brings In £187 Million In A Week

Following his stunning return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo now has the fastest-selling shirt in Premier League history, Insidenaija has learned.

Lionel Messi finally left Barcelona after 21 years at the club to join Paris Saint-Germain, while Cristiano Ronaldo has made a sensational return to Manchester United after ending his first spell at Old Trafford in 2009.

According to Love the Sales, Ronaldo’s iconic No 7 shirt has brought in £187.1m since his number was confirmed on September 2, while Messi, despite sealing his switch three weeks earlier, has racked up £103.8m in sales of his No 30 jersey.

This means the clubs, have made even more money despite the up-front costs for the stars. Ronaldo’s initial transfer fee before add-ons was £12.9m, meaning his shirt sales are 14 times more than that and have netted £13.1m in revenue for United already, while Messi’s signing-on fee of £25m after joining the French giants.

The shirt-sale data also reveals that Ronaldo’s shirt is unsurprisingly the fastest-selling in Premier League history and online searches for ‘Ronaldo 7 shirt’ have increased by 600% compared to last summer.

https://insidenaija.com.ng/cristiano-ronaldo-beats-lionel-messi-in-shirt-sale-stakes-as-man-uniteds-no-7-brings-in-187m-in-just-8-days/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...