Ronaldo Breaks Ali Daei’s Record For International Goals

� He’s done it!
�� @Cristiano (110)
�� Ali Daei (109)
� A phenomenal run of 49 goals in his last 47 Portugal appearances makes the monster from Madeira the outright leading scorer in men’s international history. Take a bow, legend �♂️
Summary….He lost a Penalty in the 15th minute…scored an equalizer in the 89th minute and scored the winner in the 95th minute.
Now 111.
�� All-time top international scorer Cristiano Ronaldo has 111 goals in 180 games for Portugal �
