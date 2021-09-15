Ronaldo Reacts As Young Boys Defeat Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Young Boys in Tuesday’s Champions League.

Ronaldo made a blistering start to the clash in Switzerland,as he opened the scoring after latching onto a delightful Bruno Fernandes cross from the left.

The course of the match turned ten minutes before the break when Aaron Wan-Bissaka was shown a red card for a late challenge on Christopher Martins.

Man United went into their shell after that and the home side, managed by ex-Huddersfield boss David Wagner, carved out good opportunities for the remainder of the match.

They levelled on 66 minutes as Moumi Ngamaleu turned in a low cross from the right past David de Gea.

The game looked set to be a draw but a dreadful backpass from Jesse Lingard, who came on for Ronaldo late in the second half, went straight to Theoson Siebatchu, who scuffed in the winner in the final minute of stoppage-time.

But despite the painful defeat, Ronaldo urged his teammates to put the result behind them and focus on their game.

“Wasn’t the result we wanted, but now it’s time to recover well and focus on the next game!”



Source: https://www.completesports.com/ronaldo-reacts-to-man-uniteds-shock-defeat-to-young-boys/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...