Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his gratitude Edinson Cavani, for handing over his Manchester United number 7 Jersey to him, Insidenaija reports.

The English giant today confirmed Ronaldo will wear the number 7 shirt on his return 12 years later.

The 36-year-old wrote on social media: I wasn’t sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again.

“So I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi for his incredible gesture.”

Ronaldo wore the jersey during his first stint at Old Trafford from 2003 to 2009, before leaving for Real Madrid.

During that time, he netted 118 goals in 292 appearances for United.

Cavani wore the shirt last season and for the Red Devils’ 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

The Uruguay striker will now switch to no. 21, the same number he wears for his country.

Source: Ronaldo thanks Cavani for giving him his Man Utd no 7 shirt

Source: https://insidenaija.com.ng/ronaldo-thanks-cavani-for-giving-him-his-man-utd-no-7-shirt/

