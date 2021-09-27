Russian Warplanes Intercept US B-52 Nuclear Bomber Over Pacific Ocean (Pix, Video)

TOP GUNS : RUSSIAN fighter jets intercepted a US B-52 nuclear-capable bomber over the Pacific Ocean as tensions continue to rage between the nations.

Three Su-35 warplanes escorted the Stratofortress aircraft as the bomber flew close to the Russian border after being detected by radar, Putin’s military officials said.

It comes as relations remain sour between Russia and the US – with Moscow and Washington locked in a power struggle and trading constantly trading barbs.

Russia has recently been hosted large scale war games which have been monitored by the US who dispatched spy planes to the region.

And the latest aerial intercept continues the two side’s tit-for-tat military exercises as they each accuse the other of aggression.

Russia’s national defence control centre said the B-52H bomber was detected by military forces in Russia’s eastern region.

“In order to classify and escort the foreign aircraft, three Su-35s fighters from the air defense forces of the eastern military district were taken into the air,” officials said, reports state-run media RIA Novosti.

Military officials added that the US Air Force plane then moved away from the Russian border and the three warplanes returned to their home base.

And they insisted the Russian aircraft carried out the intercept in “strict accordance accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace”.

“Violations of the state border of the Russian Federation, as well as dangerous approaches of aircraft in the air were not allowed,” Russian officials said.

Sukhoi Su-35s – dubbed by NATO with the callsign “Flanker” – make up the backbone of the Russian air force.

The jets are capable of speeds of up to 1,500mph, have a range of 2,200 miles, and are equipped with two turbofan afterburner engines.

Bristling with guns and weapons, the fighters have an autocannon along with 12 hardpoints with ordinance – capable of carrying up to 8,000kg of bombs and missiles.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swiU7-uau5I

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16247631/russia-warplanes-intercept-us-b-52-nuclear/amp/

