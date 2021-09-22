SA Seizes ₦14 Million Mercedes From Man Who Looted Groceries Worth ₦14,000

The basket of goods that 30-year-old Mbuso Moloi was filmed looting from the Woolworths store in July, could have cost no more than 500 rands (14,000 naira) had he paid for it but the Durban man’s actions is now seeing him paying dearly for it.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in South Africa has obtained a preservation of property order at the Durban High Court for Moloi’s Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe – worth more than R500,000 (N14 million) – which he was seen loading the looted goods into.

When approached for comment by the media at his home at the weekend, Moloi denied that his car had been “seized”.

His attorney, Mfanafuthi Biyela, also claimed to have no knowledge of such action.

However, pictures released by AFU show Moloi’s luxury vehicle in the State pound.

It is, however, not all lost for Moloi.

After Friday’s preservation order, he has 90 days to challenge it failing which the car, said to be worth R507,000, will be forfeited to the State.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Natasha Kara said that Moloi’s car was “preserved on the basis that it is an instrumentality of the offences”.

“The car will remain with the State until the court grants a forfeiture order,” she said.

https://www.dfa.co.za/south-african-news/woolies-looter-has-denied-it-but-here-is-the-proof-that-the-state-has-seized-his-luxury-merc-5a78e20e-16c0-486a-89dc-c53d38320002/amp/

