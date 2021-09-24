“Sack Emefiele now”, CSO tells Buhari

Calls for the sack of Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria continue to gather momentum as civil societies, highly placed individuals and organizations ask President Muhammadu Buhari to remove him or ask him to resign in the face of shameful Naira to Dollar exchange rate, GISTMASTER gathered.

The Coalition of civil society organisations and Abuja Grassroots Projects (AGP) has said that there is no going back on occupying the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to push for the sack of Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Governor of Central Bank, for failing to resign before Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Coordinator of AGP, Comrade Ahmadul Yusuf in a press briefing on Thursday said they do not intend to drop the planned protest, thereby reaffirming that the shutting down of the entire CBN Headquarters will take a center stage on Mondoy, September 28, 2021.

He therefore, warned youths under the Arewa group not to sell their birth rights because of peanuts to make them change their minds from pushing for the removal of Emefiele.

He said the cause is for the ordinary Nigerians on the street, adding that the Northern part of the country is the worst hit in terms of adverse effect of poor policies of the current CBN Governor

“We are at the forefront of this struggle to ensure that Mr. Emefiele is booted out of the office. And we have followed the procedure of organising a massive protest by writing officially to the Nigerian Police and other relevant security agencies.

“So, we are going to address an international press conference where various international media organizations will be briefed on all the sins on of the current CBN governor.

“We are using this medium to call on the President of the Arewa youth assembly to revert the pronouncement of the suspension of the speaker of the Assembly to avoid division amongst the northern youths,,” he said.

Recall that recently, the AGP had vowed to stage a mass protest with the intention of shutting down the Federal Capital Territory FCT, should the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele fails to resign before Thursday, September 23, 2021.

