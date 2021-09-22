Sanusi To Nigerians: We Must Suffer To Get Things Right, Stop Cursing Leaders

Sanusi Lamido To Nigerians: We Must Suffer To Get Things Right, Stop Cursing Your Leaders

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has told Nigerians to stop cursing their leaders over hardship, IgbereTV reports.

The former Emir of Kano and leader of the Tijjaniyya Sect in Nigeria, said this while addressing members of the Sect from seven states of the North West, in Sokoto on Tuesday September 21.

According to Sanusi, people must suffer for things to get right. He said;

“In my own knowledge about economy, I know that we must suffer to get things right.

“What is expected of us now is patient, fervent prayers and we must stand up to get things better in our own way through a legitimate ways.

“We must desist from abusing or cursing our leaders because the Holy Prophet is against that.

“And we will not involve ourselves in corrupt practices and other atrocities because our religion preaches against it.

“We must change for the better and remain committed to peace and development of our societies.”



https://igberetvnews.com/1400917/sanusi-lamido-nigerians-must-suffer-get-things-right-stop-cursing-leaders/

