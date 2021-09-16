Sanwo-Olu, Dangote, Others At Dinner For Infantino (Photos)

PICTURES: GOV. BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU, CBN GOVERNOR EMEFIELE, DANGOTE AT DINNER RECEPTION IN HONOUR OF THE FIFA PRESIDENT, GIOVANNI INFANTINO AT EKO HOTEL AND SUITES, V.I, LAGOS, ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2021

PIX 1 L-R: President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu receiving NFF award of recognition being presented by FIFA President, Mr. Giovanni Infantino during the NFF dinner reception in honour of the FIFA President at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

PIX 2 L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu receiving NFF award of recognition being presented by FIFA President, Mr. Giovanni Infantino during the NFF dinner reception in honour of the FIFA President at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

PIX 3 L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu presenting an Eyo effigy to the FIFA President, Mr. Giovanni Infantino during the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) dinner reception in honour of the FIFA President at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

PIX 4: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left) presents an Eyo effigy to the President of Confederation of African Football (CAF), Mr. Patrice Motsepe (right) and his wife, Dr. Precious during Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) dinner reception in honour of the FIFA President at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

PIX 5 L-R: Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, Ex-Nigeria International, Daniel Amokachi and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu during the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) dinner reception in honour of the FIFA President at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

PIX 6 L-R: FIFA President, Mr. Giovanni Infantino; President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick; President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) dinner reception in honour of the FIFA President at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.



