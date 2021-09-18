SANWO-OLU INSPECTS 1,188-UNIT SANGOTEDO HOUSING PROJECT, SETS DEADLINES FOR COMMISSIONING

•Governor To Contractors: ‘Deliver or Get Your Deals Terminated’

Contractors engaged by Lagos State Government to handle the construction of 1,188-unit LagosHOMS in Sangotedo area of Eti Osa now have a final completion date to deliver the project.

After defaulting previous deadlines, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu

mandated the contractors to finish up the 744 flats being developed in Scheme 1 of the housing project by the end of next month (October).

The Governor, on Friday, handed down the new deadline when he inspected the housing project to assess the pace of construction work.

The project, sited on 16.9 hectares, took off in 2012. It was revived by the Sanwo-Olu administration. The first scheme of the project has 62 blocks of 12 flats each, while the second scheme has 32 blocks of 444 flats.

Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied on the inspection by members of the State’s cabinet had a one-on-one engagement with the contractors during which he expressed his displeasure over the slow work on the project.

The Governor issued a stern warning to those culpable in defaulting the deadlines, saying he would no longer tolerate tardiness in the work. Erring contractors, the Governor threatened, would have their deals terminated should there be no progress in the next seven days.

He said: “We have come on an inspection of this massive construction site that is divided into two phases. The level of work on Phase One is over 90 percent, but this is not the same in the second phase. In the next six weeks, we will be handing over the 744 units in Phase 1 of the project and all contractors working on it must complete their work.

“I commend all contractors that have worked tirelessly to push through; I understand this has been a very difficult project. We have been working night and day, trying to deliver the project. We want to be fair to every contractor and we appreciate those who have shown real resilience and commitment.



