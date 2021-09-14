Sanwo-Olu Inspects Onikan Stadium Ahead Of Aisha Buhari Cup

PHOTOS: GOV. BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU INSPECTION VISIT TO MOBOLAJI JOHNSON ARENA STADIUM AHEAD OF THE AISHA BUHARI FOOTBALL TOURNEY IN LAGOS, ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2021

PIX 1-2 L-R: Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos Governor on Sports, Mr. Anthony Adeboye; Assistant Inspector General of Police INTERPOL, AIG Garba Umar; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Chairman, Nigeria Football Federation Security Committee & member of CAF Security Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau during the Governor’s inspection visit to the Mobolaji Johnson Arena Stadium ahead of the Aisha Buhari Football Tourney in Lagos, at Onikan, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

PIX 3 L-R: FIFA Match Agent, Mr. Ebi Ezekiel Egbe, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Senior Special Assistant on Sports, Mr. Anthony Adeboye during the Governor’s inspection visit to the Mobolaji Johnson Arena Stadium ahead of the Aisha Buhari Football Tourney in Lagos, at Onikan, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4535194556501775&id=492378324116772&m_entstream_source=timeline

