BREAKING NEWS: Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed the Law to prohibit open cattle grazing and trespass of cattle on Land in Lagos State, and for connected purposes.

By this act, the Bill has now become a Law.

#ForAGreaterLagos

#AntiOpenGrazingLaw



