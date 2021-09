Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed into law the State VAT Bill as passed by the House of Assembly.

The Governor signed the “bill for a law to impose and charge VAT on certain goods and services” at about 11. 45am today , after returning from an official trip to Abuja .

By this act, the Bill has now become a Law.

Gbenga Omotoso

HC, information & Strategy

