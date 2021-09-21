SANWO-OLU TASKS NIGERIAN NAVY, OTHERS ON INTERNAL, EXTERNAL SECURITY

•Reiterates Commitment to Increase Investment in Waterways

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged the security agencies and Nigerians to brace up and work collaboratively to keep Nigeria safe and secure internally and externally.

He said Lagos State Government will continue to have a robust security architecture with the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies for security of lives and prosperity of the citizens.

Speaking on Tuesday during a courtesy at the Lagos House, Marina by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to increase investment in the waterways to further boost Lagos State’s economy and security.

He said: “We will continue to have a robust security architecture with the Nigerian Navy and other security operatives; Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air force and others.

“I believe we are in a very difficult stage in our country and all hands must be on deck. All of us must brace up in different spheres and work collaboratively to ensure that we continue to keep our country safe and secure internally and externally.”

Speaking on his administration’s commitment to water transportation, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the Government is currently increasing the number of jetties and ferry terminals, training rapid response waterways team and building a command and control centre to make water transportation safer and attractive to residents, while also rehabilitating a number of roads around the Navy Town in the State.

Sanwo-Olu also commended the Nigerian Navy for its impactful activities in Lagos, stressing that the State would continue to render the necessary support to ensure a robust security architecture.

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Naval Staff who was accompanied by top Naval officers, said the courtesy visit to Governor Sanwo-Olu was aimed at strengthening the cordial relationship with Lagos State.

Vice-Admiral Gambo who thanked Lagos State Government for the land allocated to the Navy in Epe, said one of the three newly allocated Naval bases in Lekki would soon be developed to avoid the Tin-Can Island situation at the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

While informing Governor Sanwo-Olu of the measures the Nigerian Navy had taken to check piracy, sea robbery and other crimes on the Maritime space, the Chief of Naval Staff promised that the Navy would continue to do its best to maintain the Maritime security of Lagos.

He said there is a very cordial relationship between the Nigerian Navy, Lagos State Government and the good people of the State, noting that the State had contributed greatly to the success of the Nigerian Navy.

CAPTIONS:

PIX 1 L-R: Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command, Lagos, Rear Admiral Kamarudeen Lawal; Chief of Policy and Plan, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Christian Ezekobe; Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa; Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashde Jaji, during a courtesy visit to the Governor, at Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

PIX 2 L-R: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command, Lagos, Rear Admiral Kamarudeen Lawal; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat during a courtesy visit to the Governor at Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

PIX 3 L-R: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo presents a souvenir to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu during his courtesy visit to the Governor, at Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

PIX 4/5 L-R: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu during a courtesy visit to the Governor, at Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

PIX 6: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu flanked by the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (left) and the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (right) with entourage of the Chief of Naval Staff during a courtesy visit to the Governor, at Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.



https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=221693943322000&id=100064441879510

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...