Today some filling stations in Anambra State decided to close because of NO Reason …

Some that decided to open were selling at 250 Naira Per Litre …. Black market 300 Naira …

Checkout pictures captured today from the traffic at Amawbia , Anambra State.

Pictures by Illikannu Donald Chukwuma

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...