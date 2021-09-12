SCOAN Names T.B Joshua’s Wife, Evelyn As New Leader

The Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, has officially named the wife of late Prophet Temitope Balogun, aka T.B Joshua’s wife, Evelyn, as the new leader of the church.

SCOAN said the church activities would be under the guidance of God and leadership of Mrs Evlyn Joshua.

In a statement on its verified Facebook page, SCOAN urged members and followers to pray for Mrs Evelyn as she takes on her new role.

According to the statement: “Good Morning. We thank you for all your prayers and your love for the ministry since the glorious home call of our dear father, servant of the Most High God, Prophet T.B. Joshua.

“We thank you for keeping the faith. It is now God’s appointed time, to the glory of God, for The SCOAN to soldier on with the divine assignment under the guidance of God and the human leadership of Mrs. Evelyn Joshua.

“We urge you all to join us in prayers as we wish for God’s guidance and divine wisdom in her new God ordained role. Mrs. Evelyn Joshua will shortly address the teeming members of The SCOAN and Emmanuel TV Partners who have waited so long for this new phase in the Great Commission.”

Meanwhile, there have been reports of leadership tussle in the church following the death of TB Joshua.

The alleged tussle had led to the eviction of some disciples of the late prophet from the church premises.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/12/scoan-names-tb-joshuas-wife-evelyn-as-new-leader/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...