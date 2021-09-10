Security Forces Arrest Bello Turji Gudde, One Of The Most Notorious Bandits

Security forces in Zamfara have succeeded in arresting one of the most dangerous bandit’s leader Bello Turji Gudde, terrorizing Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and parts of Niger Republic,

Bello Turji gang have killed more than one thousand civilians in areas where he operates. He is known to be merciless. He commands one of the biggest gangs among the bandits despite his young age (26 years).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmDCBSUFBxk

https://observerstimes.com/2021/09/05/breaking-security-forces-arrest-one-of-the-most-dangerous-bandits-leader-bello-turji-gudde-in-zamfara/

