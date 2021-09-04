See The Bullet-Ridden Car Where Sowore’s Younger Brother Was Murdered (Pics)

Olajide Sowore, the younger brother of Omoyele Sowore, Publisher of Sahara Reporters, was murdered in Edo State on Saturday morning.

The deceased, who was study Pharmacy at Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, was attacked at a community close to the school.

The publisher and human rights activist broke the news of his brother’s death on his Facebook page.

The police subsequently confirmed the incident, adding that five persons were abducted by those who killed Sowore’s brother.

In another social media post, Sowore shared pictures of a bullet-ridden car said to have been driven by his brother before he was killed.

Pictures showing bullet-ridden vehicle driven by my little brother, Jide Sowore, when he was murdered on Ore-Benin highway this morning on his way to Benin City from school where he was studying Pharmacy at Igbinedion University in Okada!



