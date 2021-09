So this morning …. I decided to purchase some cooking Gas before going to APGA Campaign Launching ….

I will still bring pictures from that one … And the state of Roads in Anambra State.

Check the current price of Cooking Gas In Anambra state. 620 Naira per litre.

Shared by Illikannu Donald Chukwuma

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...