Let me jump on the trend, too! I decided to make a light dinner after today’s hustle.

I live, cook, and eat alone. See what I got for 950 naira at the market that was closest to where I was this evening.

Veggies – 300

Eggs (5) – 250

Plantain – 400

Fair?

